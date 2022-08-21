Jump to content
Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder

Police were called to a location in the market town of Tonbridge, Kent, just before 1am on Friday after a man in his twenties was stabbed.

Genevieve Holl-Allen
Sunday 21 August 2022 16:44
The Kent Police flag at police headquarters in Maidstone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Archive)

Four teenagers, including a 15-year-old girl, have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in Kent.

Police were called to a location on or near Avebury Avenue in the market town of Tonbridge, Kent, just before 1am on Friday after a man in his twenties was stabbed.

Ambulance crews also attended the scene, but the man died of his injuries.

A 17-year-old boy from Coulsdon, south London, a 15-year-old girl and two 16-year-old boys, all from Tonbridge, were arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of murder, Kent Police said.

It is crucial that we speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious

Detective Inspector Lee Neiles

A 47-year-old woman, also from Coulsdon, has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All five remain in custody.

A teenage boy who was arrested shortly after the incident has since been released without charge.

Detective Inspector Lee Neiles, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We thank those who have come forward with information so far and we are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

“It is crucial that we speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, just after midnight.

“The area where the victim was assaulted was close to Tonbridge Park and a large number of residential properties. If you think you may be able to assist the investigation please don’t hesitate to call us.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 19-0050.

Information can also be submitted by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

