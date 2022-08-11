Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two dead and girl seriously injured after car hits pedestrians

The incident occurred outside a car park in Ramsgate, Kent, on Wednesday evening.

Aine Fo
Thursday 11 August 2022 09:14
The incident occurred in Ramsgate, Kent, on Wednesday evening (PA)
The incident occurred in Ramsgate, Kent, on Wednesday evening (PA)
(PA Archive)

Two members of the same family have died and a child is seriously injured after a car crashed into pedestrians in Kent.

A man aged in his 80s and a woman in her 30s died after a black Alfa Romeo collided with five pedestrians outside a multi-storey car park in Ramsgate on Wednesday night.

A girl of primary school age was taken to a London hospital for treatment for serious injuries, Kent Police said, adding that all the pedestrians were members of the same family.

A 30-year-old man from Ramsgate has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and leaving the scene of a collision, after the incident in Leopold Street at around 9.35pm.

Recommended

He is receiving hospital treatment for minor injuries, police said.

A man aged in his 40s and a boy of primary school age also suffered minor injuries, the force added.

Police have appealed for any witnesses, local businesses with CCTV or drivers with relevant dashcam footage to contact them.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in