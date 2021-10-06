Razor blades hidden under neo-Nazi stickers at bus stop near primary school

A bus stop near a primary school in Kent has been targeted with neo-Nazi stickers with razor blades hidden underneath.

The stickers, covered with swastika symbols, were found at the bus shelter in Dunton Green on 22 September.

The vice principal of nearby Dartford Technology College sent out a warning to parents about the stickers.

“The school has received a message from Kent County Council regarding an abhorrent incident of vandalism, whereby extremist and racist stickers were attached to a bus stop that was very close to a primary school,’ Kent Online quoted Deborah Ellis as saying.

“The worrying aggravating factor was that razor blades were slipped underneath the stickers, creating an injury risk when removing stickers.”

Two other sightings of stickers were also confirmed in Chatham on 5 September. A member of the public reported seeing multiple stickers plastered in various locations on Henry Street.

Three days later on 8 September, more stickers with “offensive” messages were found on lamposts on the same street.

Kent Police said the stickers found in Chatham did not have razor blades hidden behind them or swastikas on them.

Residents who are offended by any notices or stickers have been told to report the incidents to the force and not try to remove the items themselves.

Inspector Matt Atkinson from Sevenoaks’ Community Safety Unit said: “This is disturbing behaviour and while I do not want to cause people to panic, I do want to raise awareness of this issue.

“Publicly promoting offensive, hate-filled notices is not acceptable in itself but adding razor blades to potentially seriously harm somebody is despicable.”

Inspector Matt Atkinson added that it was only “sheer luck” that a child was not harmed by the concealed razor blades.

“If anyone has information as to who placed these stickers in this location or sees anything similar of concern please do report it via 101 and do not attempt to remove them,” he said.