Which TSB branches are set to close?

TSB has announced plans to close 70 branches in 2022 as more customers switch to online banking.

The closures will result in 150 fewer jobs but staff who work at the affected branches will be found new work elsewhere within the bank.

Find out in the list below whether your local branch is affected by the closures, and when they will close.

TSB branches that will close next year

Aylesbury – 1-3 Market Street – April 19, 2022Bath – 10 Quiet Street – June 15, 2022Bermondsey – 253/255 Southwark Park Road – April 27, 2022Bishop’s Stortford – 3 The Corn Exchange – May 26, 2022Bromley – 58 High Street – May 18, 2022Bury St Edmunds – 8 Guildhall Street – May 26, 2022Camberley – 54 High Street – May 5, 2022Cambridge – 6 St Andrews Street – April 20, 2022Carolgate – 1 Carolgate – May 24, 2022Cleveleys – 77 Victoria Road West – June 8, 2022Colchester – 2 Culver Street West – May 31, 2022Coldside – 101 Strathmartine Road – April 13, 2022Cirencester – 37 Market Place – June 14, 2022Denton – 38 Ashton Road – May 17, 2022Ealing – 31 New Broadway – May 5, 2022Eastbourne – 76 Terminus Road – May 17, 2022Ellon – 36 Bridge Street – April 19, 2022Exeter – 6 High Street – June 21, 2022Forfar – 20 East High Street – April 14, 2022Forres – 156 High Street – April 27, 2022Fort William – 6 Tweedale High Street – April 20, 2022Frodsham – 96 Main Street – June 22, 2022Garston – 6 Speke Road – June 9, 2022Gateshead – 264 High Street – May 10, 2022Gillingham – Sydenham House – June 15, 2022Greenwich – 6 Crescent Arcade – April 28, 2022Harlesden – 58 High Street – April 28, 2022Horsham – Unit 1 – May 12, 2022Kirkintilloch – 4 Alexandra Street – April 28, 2022Lanark – 25 Bannatyne Street – April 27, 2022Longbridge – 1401 Bristol Road South – June 28, 2022Louth – 11-13 Eastgate – May 24, 2022Magdalen Street – 65 Magdalen Street – June 28, 2022Maidstone – 16 High Street – May 10, 2022Market Hill – 17 Market Hill – June 16, 2022Maryport – 109/111 Senhouse Street – May 10, 2022Melton Mowbray – 23-25 High Street – June 1, 2022Morden – 66 London Road – May 11, 2022Morecombe – Lunedale House – June 7, 2022Nelson – 23 Manchester Road – May 18, 2022Newbury – 26 Northbrook Street – June 7, 2022Newton Aycliffe – Unit 3B, Greenwell Road – May 3, 2022Northallerton – 164 High Street – May 3, 2022Ossett – 3 Wesley Street – May 17, 2022Oxford – 17 George Street – June 7, 2022Redcar – 87-89 High Street – May 4, 2022Redditch – 4 Unicorn Hill – June 2, 2022Romford – 3 Stewards Walk – May 31, 2022Ross-On-Wye – 9a Gloucester Road – June 22, 2022Rushden – 133 High Street – April 21, 2022Sherwood – 583 Mansfield Road – June 29, 2022Shrewsbury – 45 High Street – June 28, 2022Solihull – 58 Poplar Road – June 1, 2022Southend-On-Sea – 32 London Road – June 2, 2022Stranraer – 21 Castle Street – April 28, 2022Sutton – 79 Ellamsbridge Road – May 26, 2022Swaffham – 61 Market Place – May 24, 2022Taunton – 34 North Street – April 12, 2022Thornbury – 9 St Mary’s Way – June 9, 2022Thurso – 12/14 Traill Street – April 21, 2022Tunbridge Wells – 62 Mount Pleasant Road – May 19, 2022Uxbridge – 24 Chequers Square – May 4, 2022West End – 68 Baker Street – May 4, 2022Weston-super-Mare – 12 Walliscote Road – June 23, 2022Wilmslow – Emerson Court, Alderley Road – June 14, 2022Wimborne – 5 The Square – April 13, 2022Winsford – 160 High Street – June 21, 2022Woodseats – 1 Abbey Lane – June 15, 2022Worcester – 24 Mealcheapen Street – June 21, 2022Yeovil – King George Street – April 12, 2022