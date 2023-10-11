Charles to recognise ‘painful aspects’ of UK-Kenya history during state visit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The King will acknowledge the “painful aspects” of the UK and Kenya’s shared history when he makes a state visit to the east African nation – his first to a Commonwealth country.

Charles will be joined by Camilla when he flies to Kenya next month following an invitation from President William Ruto whose country is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence from Britain.

Kenya became independent on December 12 1963 and the two countries have enjoyed a close relationship since, despite the violent colonial legacy of the Mau Mau uprising which led to a period known as the Emergency.

Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to the King, said: “The King and Queen’s programme will celebrate the close links between the British and Kenyan people in areas such as the creative arts, technology, enterprise, education and innovation.

“The visit will also acknowledge the more painful aspects of the UK and Kenya’s shared history, including the Emergency (1952-1960).

“His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya.”

The Mau Mau armed movement began during the early 1950s, fuelled by the resentment some members of the Kikuyu tribe felt towards their British rulers, European settlers who farmed land in Kenya as well as at a lack of political representation.

White farmers were targeted in violent attacks as well as some Kikuyu who were said to have collaborated with the authorities. The Kenya Human Rights Commission said 90,000 Kenyans were executed, tortured or maimed during the British administration’s counter-insurgency.

In 2013, the British Government made an historic statement of regret over the “torture and other forms of ill treatment” perpetrated by the colonial administration during Kenya’s Emergency period of 1952-1960, and paid out £19.9 million to around 5,200 Kenyans for human rights abuses.

The development came after a legal battle between a number of elderly victims and the British government.

Kenya is the country where Queen Elizabeth II was told of the death of her father King George VI and acceded to the throne.

The then princess was making an official visit with the Duke of Edinburgh to Kenya and was staying at the Treetops hotel in 1952, a lodge deep in the Aberdare National Park, when the King died on February 6.

Royal visits are also a chance for members of the monarchy to use their “soft diplomacy” and help renew and develop relationships between the UK and her allies.

A senior Foreign Office spokesperson said: “From His Majesty’s government’s perspective, their majesties’ visit will celebrate, and drive forward, the UK’s strong partnership with Kenya and together we’re working on some of the most important global challenges, such as tackling climate change, and as close members of the Commonwealth family.

“The UK is committed to ensuring Kenya sees the UK as a partner of choice on peace, on trade, on economic development and much more, and we’re aiming to increase the UK-Kenya trade and build a deeper investment partnership, mobilise private finance to support low carbon growth and climate resilient jobs.”

Highlights of Charles and Camilla’s state visit include a ceremonial welcome in the capital Nairobi at the president’s official residence, State House, with the King and Kenya’s leader holding a bilateral meeting, as will the Queen and First Lady Rachel Ruto.

The King’s deputy private secretary said: “During the visit, their majesties will meet President Ruto and the First Lady as well as other members of the Kenyan Government, UN staff, CEOs, faith leaders, young people, future leaders and Kenyan Marines training with UK Royal Marines.

“The King will also attend an event to celebrate the life and work of the Nobel Laureate, the late Professor Wangari Maathai, together with Wangari’s daughter, Wanjira Mathai.”