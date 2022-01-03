Prince William pays tribute to ‘true visionary’ conservationist Leakey

Richard Leakey, who has died aged 77, was well known in his native Kenya and around the world

Ryan Hooper
Monday 03 January 2022 11:17
The Duke of Cambridge delivers a speech during the Tusk Conservation Awards at the BFI Southbank London (PA)
The Duke of Cambridge delivers a speech during the Tusk Conservation Awards at the BFI Southbank London (PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duke of Cambridge has paid personal tribute to the “inspirational” Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey, who has died aged 77.

Prince William reflected on his previous dealings with Leakey, particularly his determination to stop elephant poaching.

In a tweet, the prince wrote: “I was very sad to hear of Richard Leakey’s death. He was an inspirational & courageous conservationist and I was privileged to meet him.

The Duke of Cambridge and the president of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta both paid tribute to Richard Leakey

(PA Archive)

“He transformed the Kenyan Wildlife Service & valiantly spearheaded efforts to stop elephant poaching. Conservation has lost a true visionary.”

Recommended

The tweet was signed off with the letter “W” to denote it being a personal tweet.

William’s work on conservation is long established, having been patron of the wildlife charity Tusk since 2005.

And it was during a visit to Kenya, Namibia and Tanzania in the autumn of 2018, when he met frontline conservation workers and people from local communities, that the prince came up with the idea for his climate change initiative, the Earthshot Prize.

William’s environmental work was also praised by the Queen in her Christmas Day message to the nation.

Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta announced Leakey’s death on Sunday, saying he had “served our country with distinction”.

The cause of death was not confirmed.

Recommended

Richard Erskine Frere Leakey was known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his native Kenya.

He was the son of globally renowned anthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey, and also held a number of public service leadership roles, including director of the National Museums of Kenya and what became the Kenya Wildlife Service.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in