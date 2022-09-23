Kevin Bridges honoured for playing most gigs ever at Glasgow’s SEC
The comedian has now played 63 shows at the Scottish Events Campus.
Comedian Kevin Bridges has been recognised with an award for being the performer to play the most shows at the Scottish Events Campus (SEC).
He is the first person to be awarded the accolade by the entertainment complex following his 16-night, sell-out, Overdue Catch-Up gigs at the OVO Hydro.
It brings his total number of performances at the entertainment venue, which comprises the Hydro, the SEC Armadillo and the SEC Centre, to 63.
Bridges was presented with a platinum artist award backstage on Thursday evening as the run nears a close.
Debbie McWilliams, SEC’s director of Live Entertainment said: “It is always a pleasure to welcome Kevin back to the SEC, and this year more so than most as he reaches this significant milestone.
“It is fitting that homegrown talent is the recipient of our first platinum artist award. Kevin now paves the way for other artists to be recognised with this new award.”
