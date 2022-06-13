Actor Kevin Spacey to face court charged with sexual offences against three men

Margaret Davis
Monday 13 June 2022 16:40
Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with sexual offences against three men, the Metropolitan Police has announced. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Archive)

Actor Kevin Spacey will appear in a UK court later this week after being charged with sexual offences against three men, police have said.

The 62-year-old former Hollywood star is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said that the charges are:– two counts of sexual assault on a man who is now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London– sexual assault on a man who is now in his 30s, in August 2008 in London, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent– sexual assault on a man, now aged in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire

Spacey had previously said that he would travel to the UK to face the charges, which he is expected to deny.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against him last month, but Spacey could only be charged once he had travelled to the UK.

In a statement released to Good Morning America after the CPS announcement, Spacey said: “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

