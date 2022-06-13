SNP minister and former Scottish Labour leader marry
Kezia Dugdale was Scottish Labour leader between 2015 and 2017.
SNP transport minister Jenny Gilruth and former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale have married at a ceremony in Fife.
The wedding took place at the Teasses Estate in Ceres on Saturday, The Courier reported.
The couple said in July 2017 that they had been dating for around four months.
Commenting after the wedding, they told The Courier: “This was a wonderfully happy day for us, and we were blessed to share it with family and friends.
“Thank you to everyone who made our day so special.”
Congratulations flooded in for the couple after Ms Dugdale on Monday retweeted the newspaper’s article about the wedding with the words: “Happiest day of my life.”
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Many congratulations to Jenny and Kez”, while Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Lovely news. Warmest congratulations @JennyGilruth and @kezdugdale.”
Labour MSP Monica Lennon tweeted “Lovely news. Congratulations @kezdugdale and @JennyGilruth” while former SNP MSP Mike Russell, who was constitution secretary, said: “It was a wonderful day – congratulations again and every good wish for your future happiness.”
Ms Dugdale was Scottish Labour leader between 2015 and 2017 but stepped down as an MSP in 2019 to take up a post as director of the John Smith Centre for Public Service at Glasgow University.
Ms Gilruth worked as a teacher before being elected to the Scottish Parliament in May 2016.
