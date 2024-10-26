Man, 39, arrested after three-week-old baby dies in road collision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a three-week-old baby died in a road collision.

The incident happened on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport at around 12.09am on Saturday.

Wyre Forest Police said the collision involved a black Ford Focus and black Suzuki Vitara.

A three-week-old baby, who was in the Suzuki, died at the scene. The other two occupants, a man and a woman in their 20s, required hospital treatment for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A young baby boy has tragically died and our thoughts are very much with the baby’s parents and wider family at this incredibly distressing time Inspector Steph Arrowsmith

The driver of the Ford Focus was not injured in the collision.

Police confirmed a 39-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in police custody.

The force said officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from around the time it happened.

Inspector Steph Arrowsmith said: “A young baby boy has tragically died and our thoughts are very much with the baby’s parents and wider family at this incredibly distressing time.

“A man has been arrested as our enquiries continue, and I would ask anyone who was on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport around the time of the collision to please get in contact with us.”