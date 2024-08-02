What the papers say – August 2

Support truly

The 17-year-old boy charged with the murders of three girls killed in the knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport has been named, with the story taking the front page of many British newspapers this Friday.

Images of Axel Rudakubana, who turns 18 on August 7, appear on the front pages of a large chunk of the British dailies, with the Metro, and the Daily Express running photos alongside headlines that claim he has been “unmasked”.

The Daily Mirror and The Daily Telegraph also report on the Southport stabbings, with Sir Kier Starmer vowing to combat rioters who have wrought havoc across Britain in recent days.

The Guardian leads on a beefed-up police presence, with 19 further protests planned across the UK in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

The Times and The Independent look abroad for their fronts, with the two splashing on the biggest prisoner swap since the Cold War.

Back on British soil, the Financial Times and the i both opt for headlines concerning the economy.

The Daily Mail leads on industrial action for doctors, which will see some GPs cut their appointments by half.

Lastly, the Daily Star splashes with a unique proposal to “save the world”.