Two people struck by trains within an hour – ScotRail

ScotRail has announced that two people have been struck by trains in an hour.

The separate incidents have caused cancellations to trains running between Glasgow Queen Street and Croy, and Kilmarnock and Ayr

The Croy incident was announced at about 8pm and the Kilmarnock one at 7.40pm on Thursday.

The Kilmarnock to Ayr line reopened at about 9.45pm.

A message on ScotRail’s Twitter page said: “We’re going to divert trains via Cumbernauld wherever possible in order to keep people moving.

“Remember that there are unaffected direct services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central via Shotts, as well as between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen St via Bathgate.

“We’ve got replacement buses on the way for customers travelling between Queen St, Bishopbriggs and Croy.”

British Transport Police have been contacted for a comment.