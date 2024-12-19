Eight taken to hospital after roof of bus ripped off in bridge crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eight people were taken to hospital after the roof of a double-decker bus was torn off when it hit a railway bridge, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Culzean Crescent in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, shortly before 2pm on Thursday, with police and ambulance crews in attendance.

Photos from the scene show the top deck of the Stagecoach bus exposed with the roof lying on the road nearby.

Police Scotland confirmed eight people were taken to hospital following the crash but said there are no reports of any “serious injuries”.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1.55pm to attend an incident on Culzean Crescent, Kilmarnock.

Investigations are ongoing and we are working closely with Police Scotland Stagecoach

“One ambulance and three special operations response teams were dispatched to the scene and four patients were transported to University Hospital Crosshouse.”

A Police Scotland statement said: “Officers were called to a crash involving a double decker bus on Culzean Crescent in Kilmarnock around 1.55pm on Thursday 19 December 2024.

“Eight passengers were taken to hospital. There are no reports of serious injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the collision. The road reopened around 5.30pm.”

ScotRail said no train services had been impacted.

Network Rail said specialist engineers inspected the structure following the incident.

A spokesman said: “The bridge has not sustained any structural damage as a result of the collision.”

A Stagecoach West Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm there has been an incident involving one of our buses in Kilmarnock.

“The 6 service, which runs from Kilmarnock Bus Station to New Farm Loch, struck a low bridge.

“Investigations are ongoing and we are working closely with Police Scotland.”

It comes after a double-decker First Bus hit a railway bridge in Glasgow on Saturday evening, with several people injured.

A 60-year-old man was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a critical condition at the weekend.

A woman, 52, and five men, aged 30, 32, 41 and two aged 33, were taken by ambulance to the same hospital for treatment to minor injuries and were later discharged.