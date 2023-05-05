Watch live: Foreign dignitaries arrive at 10 Downing Street ahead of coronation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as foreign dignitaries arrive at 10 Downing Street ahead of King Charles III's coronation.

International representatives have travelled to London for Saturday's ceremony, in which the King and Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

His Majesty's coronation will be attended by 2,000 guests including foreign monarchs from across the world.

The limited guest list marks a departure from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, which was attended by 8,000 guests, with 129 nations and territories officially represented at the ceremony.

US President Joe Biden has revealed that he will not be attending the coronation and that his wife Jill Biden will be going without him.

The White House confirmed in a readout of Biden’s call with the King, shared on 4 April, that the first lady will be going to the coronation to represent the US.

