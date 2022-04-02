Former Kingfisher boss Sir Ian Cheshire appointed chairman of Channel 4

Businessman Sir Ian Cheshire has been appointed as the next chairman of Channel 4.

He will join the broadcaster’s board on Monday April 11, succeeding interim chair and media executive Dawn Airey, watchdog Ofcom announced.

Sir Ian, 62, served as group chief executive of home improvement company Kingfisher from January 2008 to early 2015.

Prior to that, he was chief executive of B&Q from 2005.

The Channel 4 headquarters in Horseferry Road, London (Philip Toscano/PA) (PA Archive)

Sir Ian said: “I am excited to be joining Channel 4 at this vitally important time for public service broadcasting.

“As it transforms for a new era of media consumption, I look forward to helping Channel 4 deliver for viewers right across the UK for many years to come.”

His appointment comes at a time when Channel 4 is facing the prospect of privatisation.

The Government has been consulting on plans to privatise the broadcaster, which could be sold off to a private buyer, following concerns for its survival in the streaming era.

Sir Ian is currently chairman of Spire Healthcare, chairman of the environmental investment trust Menhaden and a non-executive director of BT.

He is also chairman of the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund and the Mental Health at Work Leadership Council.

Since 2015, he has also held public roles and was lead non-executive director at the Cabinet Office.

Sir Ian was knighted in the 2014 New Year Honours for services to business, sustainability and the environment, and is a Chevalier of the National Order of Merit of France.

Media Secretary Nadine Dorries approved the appointment (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Approving his three-year term, Media Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “I am delighted to approve Sir Ian Cheshire to be the new chair of Channel 4.

“Sir Ian has an impressive record at the helm of some of Britain’s biggest businesses and I am confident his proven leadership will help Channel 4 go from strength to strength and ensure it thrives long into the future amid a time of rapid change for the sector.”

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said: “On behalf of Channel 4, I would like to congratulate and welcome Sir Ian Cheshire to Channel 4.

“As well as his extensive commercial experience, as president of the Business Disability Forum and his commitment to sustainability and the environment, he shares many of the core values, vision and ambition of Channel 4.

“I would also like to thank Dawn Airey for her spectacular and supportive tenure as acting chair.”

Maggie Carver, Ofcom’s interim chairwoman, said: “Sir Ian is a terrific appointment for Channel 4. He has a distinguished track record in both public and private service, and will ensure the highest standards of governance and accountability as a hugely experienced chair of other major boards.

“I would like to thank Dawn Airey for serving so brilliantly as Channel 4’s interim chair since January, and Charles Gurassa for his excellent six years of service before that.”

Lucy Powell, Labour’s shadow media secretary, criticised the appointment.

She said: “Coming fresh off the heels of the appointment of a Tory peer as head of Ofcom, this decision stinks of more cronyism.

“Rather than advancing their war on Channel 4, one of the biggest drivers of creative jobs outside London, the Tories should focus on independent appointees who can do the job.”

On Friday, Conservative peer Michael Grade was confirmed as the next chairman of Ofcom until April 2026.

Ofcom plans to appoint two more non-executive directors to the Channel 4 board in the coming months.