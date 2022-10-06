Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Zookeepers mourn death of 36-year-old white rhinoceros

Sula, who has died at the age of 36, has been described as a “larger-than-life-character” by staff at Marwell Zoo.

Ben Mitchell
Thursday 06 October 2022 12:23
Sula, a female rhino who who has died aged 36 (Marwell Wildlife/PA)
Sula, a female rhino who who has died aged 36 (Marwell Wildlife/PA)
(PA Media)

Zookeepers are mourning the death of a white rhinoceros.

Sula, who has died aged 36, was described as a “larger-than-life character” by staff at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire.

The female rhino first arrived at the zoo on May 6 1988.

Team leader Phil Robbins said: “Sula has been a big part of my life for the last 28 years. She was an amazing, loving animal who would always come running for attention whenever I stepped into the house.

“Adjusting to life without her is going to take time for all the keepers that cared for her.”

Recommended

Sula had been unwell for a few weeks with abdominal pain and an issue with her teeth, which led to the zoo’s veterinary team having to anaesthetise her to investigate the problem.

A spokeswoman said: “They identified a dental issue, which was rectified, and Sula initially made a good recovery but sadly took a turn for the worse and the incredibly tough decision to euthanise her was made late on Tuesday night.”

Darren Ives, senior animal keeper said: “She was a larger-than-life character and always dependable to make even the worst days feel better.

“Sula has always been in the paddock in front of Marwell Hall in the centre of the park and I think she will always remain in the centre of the hearts of the people who have had the pleasure of meeting and working with her.”

Animal keeper Lisa Keywood said Sula will be missed by fellow rhino Kiri, who arrived at the zoo in the same year.

She said: “All the rhinos, especially Kiri, and all who worked with her are going to be lost without her. It’s already incredibly quiet in the house.”

Recommended

The zoo spokeswoman added: “The rhino team will be keeping a very close eye on Kiri to ensure she is coping following the loss of her closest companion.

“Reassuringly, the two younger females have already been seen grazing with Kiri, waiting for her, and all four of them have been seen in the mud wallowing together.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in