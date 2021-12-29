Man charged with attempted murder over Christmas Day incident
Officers confirmed a male suspect, 47, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
A man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Fife on Christmas Day.
A 39-year-old man was found seriously injured at a property in Templehall Avenue in Kirkcaldy at about 7.10pm on Saturday.
The victim was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.
Details of his condition remain unknown at this time.
He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said: “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2049 of 25 December.”
