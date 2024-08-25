What the papers say – August 25

Support truly

Domestic politics and Labour’s spending plans feature heavily on Sunday’s newspaper front pages.

The Observer and the Sunday Telegraph both splash on warnings from Sir Keir Starmer ahead of a keynote speech on Tuesday, where the Prime Minister will reportedly tell workers: “Things will get worse before they get better.”

The Sunday Times reports Labour’s biggest donor has been given a pass to Downing Street.

The Sunday Express leads with the Government’s prison early release scheme. Probation officers claim they have not had enough time to prepare for the changes, which come into effect on September 10.

In entertainment news, the Mail on Sunday reveals TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp was quizzed by social services after allowing her 15-year-old son to go on a European interrail trip.

The Sunday Mirror provides a health update on former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January.

An Afghan pilot and his family have been granted the right to stay in the UK, the Independent reports.

The Sun on Sunday claims BBC bosses prevented sacked presenter Jermaine Jenas from apologising to colleagues after allegedly sending inappropriate messages.

Lastly, the Daily Star Sunday splashes on revelations from psychic Sally Morgan, who says she was asked on a date at her husband’s funeral.