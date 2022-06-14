Mum transforms kitchen for £200 by using Facebook and YouTube DIY hacks

Nikki Coles 37, who lives in Essex, started the project in lockdown and has now completed it despite looking after two children and studying at the same time

Harrison Moore
Tuesday 14 June 2022 06:33
A mum transformed her entire kitchen for £200 after getting stuff for free off Facebook and learning DIY tips from YouTube

A mum transformed her entire kitchen for £200 after getting stuff for free off Facebook and learning DIY tips from YouTube

(Nikki Coles / SWNS)

A mum transformed her entire kitchen for £200 after getting stuff for free from Facebook and learning DIY tips from YouTube.

Nikki Coles, 37, started the project in lockdown and has been chipping away, job by job, in-between studying a law and looking after her two children.

She has retiled the floor, re-covered the work tops, repainted the cupboards, painted the walls and fitted new wall tiles.

The soon to be graduate, who is also a self-employed childminder completed all the work herself after watching countless DIY YouTube videos.

Not only did Niki not employ any help, she also completed her entire kitchen makeover for just £200.

Nikki Coles 37, started the project in lockdown and has been chipping away, job by job, in-between studying a law and looking after her two children

(Nikki Coles / SWNS)

She got stuff for free off Facebook, shopped in furniture charity shops and bought from cheap retailers like Poundland.

Nikki from Colchester, Essex said: “The kitchen refurb cost around £200 and the tiles themselves were actually a bargain find from Poundland.

Nikki Coles

(Nikki Coles / SWNS)

“The worktops are done in an oak finish which I purchased online and all the little pretty bits are just bits I brought in that reflect my style.

“It kind of started with a little bit of tweaking here and there, and then I really got the bug - I’ve managed to transform my whole home on a tight budget.

How the kitchen looked before

(Nikki Coles / SWNS)

“Working as a childminder and studying for my law degree as well as being a busy mum doesn’t leave much time for interior design - but over time I’ve managed.”

Nikki says she has just one more bathroom to redecorate before she has transformed her entire home.

How the kitchen looks after transformation

(Nikki Coles / SWNS)

“My son was like ‘oh my God Mum you need to start a TikTok’ but I’m not to sure about that just yet!,” she said.

“It just goes to show what you can do even as a busy mum on a budget - and If I can inspire other mums in any way shape or form then I’m happy.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in