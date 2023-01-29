Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

29-year-old man in hospital after stabbing attack in Harrods

Police were called to reports of a fight at the department store in London’s Knightsbridge at just after 7.30pm on Saturday.

Ted Hennessey
Sunday 29 January 2023 17:18
(Jonathan Brady/PA Archive)
(Jonathan Brady/PA Archive)
(PA Archive)

A 29-year-old man has been stabbed in Harrods.

Police were called to reports of a fight at the department store in London’s Knightsbridge at just after 7.30pm on Saturday, where they found the man with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where his condition was assessed as non-threatening and non-life changing.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Central West CID are investigating and have made no arrests.

A force statement read: “Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 giving the reference 6691/28JAN.

Recommended

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in