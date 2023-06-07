What the papers say – June 7

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mid-week front pages cover claims Russia bombed a dam in Ukraine and the Duke of Sussex’s court appearance in his legal battle against the Mirror Group.

The Guardian, Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph and the i all lead with accusations against the Kremlin of destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro river, causing flooding and the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians.

Metro, The Times, The Sun and the Daily Mail all cover Harry’s historic High Court “showdown”, with the papers reporting he contradicted himself on his first day in the witness box.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror focuses on calls to make Kevin Sinfield a knight for his fundraising efforts.

A weight loss drug Rishi Sunak described as a “game changer” will be prescribed to tens of thousands in a bid to ease the nation’s health crisis, the Daily Express says.

And the Daily Star writes that detectives are failing to solve burglaries in half the country.