Nuclear shift is ‘latest irresponsibility from depraved Russian government’

Downing Street has condemned Vladimir Putin’s decision to lower the threshold for nuclear weapons on the 1,000th day of the Ukraine war as the “latest example of irresponsibility” from the “depraved Russian government”.

Number 10 urged the Kremlin to “end the onslaught and needless bloodshed” after the development on Tuesday, warning that the UK would continue to back Kyiv for “as long as necessary”.

The Kremlin marked 1,000 days since its invasion by updating its weapons doctrine so that any large conventional attack on Moscow could meet the criteria for a nuclear response.

The move came after Washington gave the green light for the use of US long-range missiles within Russia and amid speculation that the UK could follow suit with British-supplied Storm Shadow weapons.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, a Number 10 spokeswoman said: “Our focus remains on supporting Ukraine… we’re very clear that Vladimir Putin could end this war tomorrow.

“He could remove his troops, roll back his tanks and end the onslaught and needless bloodshed in both Ukraine and Russia. That is entirely within his gift. We would urge him to do so.”

Asked whether the Russian leader was behaving irresponsibly, a Number 10 spokeswoman said: “It would be fair to say it’s the latest example of irresponsibility that we’ve seen from the depraved Russian government.

“We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine and the defence of an illegal invasion, and we’ve always said that the defence of the UK starts in Ukraine.”

Mr Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.

The move reflects the leader’s readiness to threaten use of the country’s nuclear arsenal to force the West to back down, and means that any massive aerial attack on Russia could trigger a nuclear response.

Shortly after the updates were rubber-stamped, Moscow’s defence ministry said Ukraine had fired six US-made ATACMs missiles at Russia’s Bryansk region.

The ministry said it shot down five and damaged one more, in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

Eric Trump, the son of US President-elect Donald Trump, told the PA news agency he believes his father’s comments that he can end the war in Ukraine in “one day”.

Asked how Donald Trump would be able to do that, Eric Trump replied: “Because Putin actually respects him.

“He’s not going to send 200 billion dollars over to see young boys blow each other’s heads off in dirty trenches, broadcast the world on YouTube every night.

“He will end that conflict. You mark my words. He will end that conflict.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine’s general staff said the Ukrainian army had carried out a strike on the arsenal of the 1046th logistics support centre in the area of Karachev in the Bryansk region.

Sir Keir Starmer said 1,000 days of war was a “sobering milestone” as the UK announced a series of funding and sanctions moves in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

The Prime Minister wrote said: “Today is the sobering milestone of 1,000 days since Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“As the people of Ukraine continue to bravely defend their sovereignty, the UK’s commitment to them remains ironclad.”

Defence Secretary John Healey visited a Ukrainian Catholic church in London with Tory shadow James Cartlidge to demonstrate cross-party support for Kyiv’s cause.

The UK will provide £7.5 million for new attack and surveillance drones, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

Mr Healey said: “The UK has stood side by side with our Ukrainian allies since day one of Putin’s illegal, full-scale invasion – leading international support, training 50,000 recruits and supplying weapons, drones and other crucial military kit.”

UK sanctions against 10 entities and individuals accused of the “forcible deportation and attempted indoctrination” of Ukrainian children were announced by the Foreign Office on Tuesday.

Those targeted in the latest wave of measures include:

– The All-Russian Young Army Military Patriotic Social Movement (Yunarmia), a Russian paramilitary organisation.

– Tetiana Zavalska, the Russian-appointed head of Kherson Children’s Home, from where the Foreign Office said 46 children were forcibly taken to Russia for adoption.

– Vitaliy Aleksandrovich Suk, director of the Oleshki Boarding School for children with disabilities in Kherson, who is accused of using his position to illegally transfer disabled Ukrainian children out of the city.

Others sanctioned are Nikita Vladimirovich Nagorny, Igor Kazarezov, Andrey Sabinov, Avangard, Serafim Vikentevich Ivanov, Olena Oleksandrivna Shapurova and Valentina Vasilyevna Lavrik.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “No child should ever be used as a pawn in war, yet President Putin’s targeting of Ukrainian children shows the depths he will go to in his mission to erase Ukraine and its people from the map.

“As Ukraine reaches the grim milestone of 1,000 days of bravely defending against Putin’s illegal invasion, the UK’s support is ironclad.

“With our international partners, we stand with Ukraine to confront Russian aggression and fight for freedom, liberty and victory.”