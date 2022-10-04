Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Truss and Kwarteng face Commons bid to dock their pay over ‘gross mismanagement’

The Liberal Democrats plan to table a censure motion calling for the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to lose half their additional salaries.

Richard Wheeler
Tuesday 04 October 2022 12:29
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are facing a parliamentary bid to dock their pay following their “gross mismanagement” of the economy.

The Liberal Democrats plan to table a censure motion in the House of Commons calling for the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to lose half of their additional salaries paid as part of their roles in Government.

Ms Truss would be expected to lose almost £38,000 and Mr Kwarteng around £33,750 under the proposal, according to recent data.

The basic annual salary for an MP is £84,144 and those in Government positions receive an additional salary – the latter of which the Lib Dems want to see docked.

In any other workplace, they would have been dismissed for gross incompetence

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine

Recommended

A House of Commons Library briefing states prime ministers have been entitled to receive an additional £79,936 per annum but claimed £75,440 while chancellors have received £67,505 of their £71,673 annual entitlement.

Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng have come under fire in recent days for the market turmoil which erupted after the Government announced a £45 billion package of unfunded tax cuts alongside the commitment to cap energy bills for the next two years.

The Chancellor later dropped plans to abolish the 45% tax rate on earnings over £150,000, although remains committed to the rest of his mini-Budget.

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine, the party’s Cabinet Office spokeswoman, said: “It is a kick in the teeth to struggling homeowners that Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are being rewarded with lucrative salaries after sending mortgage bills spiralling.

“In any other workplace, they would have been dismissed for gross incompetence.

“Given the billions of pounds worth of public money wasted on this fiasco, taxpayers shouldn’t be expected to fund their salaries in full. Frankly this out-of-touch Government has cost hard-pressed Brits more than enough already.

“The Conservatives delivered the worst budget in British history by announcing unfunded tax cuts for the richest companies in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”

Ms Jardine’s motion states: “That this House censures the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Prime Minister, for their handling of the UK’s public finances, which has dramatically increased households’ mortgage costs and threatened pension funds; and believes the Government should halve the Chancellor’s additional ministerial salary, and halve the Prime Minister’s additional Prime Minister’s salary this year, as a result of this gross mismanagement of the public finances.”

The House of Commons returns from conference recess on October 11.

In November 2021, then-prime minister Boris Johnson survived a bid to reduce his salary and censure him over his conduct.

Recommended

The SNP motion had called for Mr Johnson’s ministerial salary to be reduced by £41,567 per year.

But after a tetchy three-hour debate, described at one stage by Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton as a “slanging match”, MPs rejected the SNP motion by 321 votes to 214, majority 107.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in