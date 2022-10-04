What the papers say – October 4

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nation’s papers are led by reaction to the Government’s U-turn on their controversial tax cut plan.

The Daily Mail leads with senior Tories calling on the Prime Minister to “Get a grip!”, after Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng abandoned their plan to scrap the 45% rate for earnings over £150,000.

“What a day!” is Metro‘s headline while the Daily Mirror says the “Damage is done”.

The story is also carried by the Daily Star, which takes a typical sideways view of the issue.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph, The Guardian, The Independent and i all report the PM is set to face another Tory revolt over possible plans to curb Universal Credit.

The Times says former home secretary Priti Patel is set to warn the Government that they will “live or die” by their economic credibility.

The Daily Express carries comments from the PM, who urges the paper’s readers to “stick with us”.

The Financial Times reports Mr Kwarteng is set to accelerate the publication of his medium-term fiscal plan.

And The Sun leads with an image of the alleged killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.