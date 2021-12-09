Electricity network review launched after worries over Storm Arwen power cuts

Labour urged the Government to ‘take charge’ after thousands of homes in the north of England were left without power for more than a week.

David Lynch
Thursday 09 December 2021 13:58
An Openreach engineer fixes telephone lines near Barnard Castle in County Durham in the aftermath of Storm Arwen (Danny Lawson/PA)
An Openreach engineer fixes telephone lines near Barnard Castle in County Durham in the aftermath of Storm Arwen (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Government will launch a review of the UK power grid’s ability to weather storms, after Labour called for it to “take charge” in the wake of Storm Arwen.

Many communities across the north of England were left without power for more than a week after the storm hit. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng described the delay in reconnecting the lights as “completely unacceptable”.

On Thursday, Mr Kwarteng launched a review into the resilience of the electricity network across Britain.

The move comes after the opposition called on the Government to “take charge and carry out a full review”, alongside one that has already been promised by the energy regulator Ofgem.

Members of the armed forces carry customer care packs containing hot-water bottles, hats, blankets, gloves and thermal socks in St John’s Chapel, Weardale, County Durham, for residents without power (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Northern MPs have repeatedly raised concerns about the response time from both energy companies and the Government in the aftermath of the storm.

Mr Kwarteng said: “I’m extremely grateful to the thousands of engineers, volunteers, armed forces personnel and emergency responders who worked tirelessly to get nearly one million people reconnected to power.

“They did so with unbelievable professionalism in the face of one of the most extreme weather events in recent years.”

He added: “While I’m pleased all affected customers are now back online, it is completely unacceptable so many were left without power for so long.

“There is an urgent need to identify and resolve a number of issues which came to light during the Storm Arwen response, and the review I’ve commissioned, alongside Ofgem’s, will ensure any failings are addressed.”

This was a national emergency but Cobra wasn’t called. The Prime Minister was missing in action

Jim McMahon, shadow environment secretary

In the Commons, the shadow environment secretary, Jim McMahon pressed the Government on its response to Storm Arwen, arguing that while ministers were “defending a dodgy Christmas party”, people in the north of England “couldn’t even turn on the Christmas lights”.

Mr McMahon said: “Let’s be absolutely clear: This was a national emergency but Cobra wasn’t called. The Prime Minister was missing in action and now we discover the Secretary of State himself was missing in action.

“Instead of supporting those communities, the Government frankly was bogged down here in London, defending a dodgy Christmas party while hardworking people in the north of England couldn’t even turn on the Christmas lights.”

He claimed that while Ofgem had announced a “narrow review” into the response of power networks, the Government should carry out a full review, including into the “Government’s own response”.

Earlier this week the Business Secretary wrote to energy companies setting out expectations for them to deliver compensation to affected customers without delay.

Recommended

Ofgem has also announced that the £700 limit on compensation has been removed, allowing customers to be compensated up to £140 a day for every day without power after the first 48 hours.

The Government review of the energy network is expected to be published on March 31, 2022.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in