Truss’s approval rating plummets following mini-budget turmoil

Half the public believe Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng should quit after tax cuts cause havoc in the markets.

Gavin Cordon
Saturday 01 October 2022 22:00
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liz Truss’s approval rating has plummeted in the wake of the financial market turmoil which followed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, according to a new opinion poll.

Opinium’s latest survey found more than half the public – 55% – disapprove of the job she is doing against just 18% who approve – a net rating of minus 37.

Support for Mr Kwarteng showed a similar drop, with 55% disapproving against 15% approving – a net rating of minus 40 – down 30 points on a week ago.

Half – 51% – thought he should quit against 18% who want him to stay, while almost as many, 48%, want Ms Truss to go with 26% saying she should carry on.

In contrast, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has seen his rating rise with 38% approval against 29% disapproval – a net rating of plus nine, up from minus four last week.

Overall, Labour has opened up a 19-point lead over the Tories – with support for Sir Keir’s party up seven points on 46% while the Conservatives are down seven on 27%.

On the economy, just 20% think the Conservatives are best placed to handle it, down 10 points on the week, while 39% believe it would do better under Labour, a 10-point rise.

It means that in the space of a week, a one-point lead for the Tories on the issue has turned into a 19-point advantage for Labour.

:: Opinium Research carried out an online survey of 2,000 GB adults aged 18 and over between September 28-30.

