What the papers say – September 28

The national papers feature the fallout from the Prime Minister and Chancellor’s tax cuts, vaccinations before winter and the successful smashing of an asteroid.

The Daily Telegraph covers the International Monetary Fund telling Liz Truss to reverse the measures in what the papers calls a “rare intervention”.

The Independent says Tory MPs have told Kwasi Kwarteng to sort his mini-Budget “disaster”, while the i reports the Chancellor and PM ignored warnings from senior Government officials about the economic risks of their plans.

The Sun says Britons are “bricking it” over a “mortgage time bomb” as interest rates head towards 6% next year, with analysts telling The Times property values may fall by 15%.

The Bank of England’s chief economist has said the Government’s debt-laden plan requires a “significant monetary response”, according to the Financial Times.

The Guardian and Daily Mirror have Sir Keir Starmer vowing to establish a state-owned electricity company to cut bills as he set out his plan for Labour’s return to power.

The Labour leader is quoted in Metro as telling voters not to forgive the Tories for how they have handled the economy.

One of Stephen Lawrence’s killers has been placed in segregation in jail after he got hold of a mobile phone and sent selfies of himself in his cell to friends outside, says the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express carries the call for millions of people to have flu and Covid vaccines after experts said they were increasingly worried about a bad flu spike this winter.

And the Daily Star says Nasa has successfully crashed a spacecraft into a small asteroid as part of a planetary protection test mission.