British embassy in Kyiv stays open as US closes its mission over air strike fear

The British embassy in Ukraine remains open despite the US shutting its own mission in Kyiv because of a “potential significant air attack” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces.

The closure of the US embassy follows the first use of American-supplied missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia.

The UK Government, which is considering its own position on whether to give Kyiv permission to use British-supplied weapons against targets inside Mr Putin’s country, said it was continuing to monitor the situation in Kyiv.

The US state department said it had received “specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20” and “out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place”.

The Foreign Office said the UK embassy was open but the safety of staff and British nationals was of “paramount” importance and the posture and travel advice would be kept under review.

The embassy in Kyiv has been operating a limited diplomatic function in recent months and not providing in-person consular assistance.

The UK’s Science Secretary Peter Kyle said the Government was looking closely at the situation and “we will do everything we can to keep British citizens safe”.

Mr Kyle told Times Radio: “I’m not going to share details at the moment of operational matters that are on the ground in Kyiv.”

The minister offered assurances that the situation is being looked at “incredibly closely” by the Government.

He added: “We have very good relationships with the government in Kyiv and with the United States. We will do everything we can to keep British citizens safe.

“But there’s just been no doubt this conflict has gone on for over 1,000 days now. It was caused by the illegal, unwarranted and unprovoked attack by Vladimir Putin.”

Mr Kyle said the conflict “could be brought to an end instantly, if Vladimir Putin himself decided to de-escalate, rather than continually escalate the circumstances around this conflict”.

In the latest sign of Joe Biden’s administration stepping up support for Ukraine in its final weeks, Kyiv will be given permission to use American anti-personnel landmines despite the weapons being banned by scores of countries, including the UK.

Downing Street would not be drawn on the US and Ukrainian positions on the use of the weapons but added in “terms of the UK’s position and the support that it provides, it’s in line with the Ottawa Convention” which bans landmines.