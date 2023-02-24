Ukrainian couple who found love amid war say humour has helped them survive

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two elderly Ukrainians who found love amid the war after meeting at a Kyiv refuge centre have spoken about how they have supported each other through the past year of trauma.

Volodymyr, 70, and Olga, 67, made separate 500-kilometre journeys from their home city of Kharkiv, northern Ukraine, before meeting at Depaul Day Centre in the capital around 11 months ago.

Speaking with the PA news agency at the centre, they said cigarettes, humour, and their companionship has helped them survive.

Olga has had to contend with worries about her daughter, who is abroad with “no support”, and her son-in-law, who is fighting on the front line in Bakhmut – as is Volodymyr’s son.

When asked how she copes, Olga said: “I’m a big joker”, while producing a pack of cigarettes, adding: “I don’t drink alcohol so I just smoke a bit and it helps me to feel a bit better.

“What do we have without humour? Without humour there is literally nothing left…

“Sometimes I am sad and I cry when no-one is looking because I’m trying not to show it because your kids are looking up to you.”

She joked: “I also have Volodymyr who is looking up to me as well, and I don’t want him to think that I am a crybaby.”

Volodymyr said he is “really thankful” for the support given to Ukraine by Britain, and that his love for Olga has helped him through the ordeal.

Olga added that the Kyiv refuge centre has given them “really good and high quality” food packages, and even sourced some glasses for her.