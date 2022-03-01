Ukrainian photographer documents ‘proud and determined’ people of Kyiv

Maria Volkova, who lives in the centre of the Kyiv, has been photographing her city since Russia’s Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion.

Lottie Kilraine
Tuesday 01 March 2022 12:48
Maria Volkova, who lives in the centre of Kyiv, has been photographing her city since the Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion on Thursday (Maria Volkova/PA)
Maria Volkova, who lives in the centre of Kyiv, has been photographing her city since the Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion on Thursday (Maria Volkova/PA)

A Ukrainian photographer has documented the “proud and determined” people of Kyiv after almost a week of military action from Russia.

Maria Volkova, who lives in the centre of the city, has photographed civilians and soldiers in the capital city since the Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion on Thursday.

Maria Volkova, who lives in the centre of Kyiv, has been photographing her city since the Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion on Thursday. (Maria Volkova/PA)

Her black and white photographs, shot on a Canon 60D, depict Ukrainian soldiers, civilians and the destruction seen on the streets on her hometown.

Civilian’s are seen huddled together under a blanket and wearing layers of clothing. (Maria Volkova/PA)

Recommended

In one photograph a child can be seen sheltering in the corner of Kyiv’s Metro station surrounded by bags of belongings and dressed in a winter coat and hat.

In another, civilians are seen huddled together trying to sleep under a blanket, wearing layers of clothing.

The black and white photographs, shot on a Canon 60D, depict Ukrainian soldiers, civilians and the destruction seen on the streets on her hometown. (Maria Volkova/PA)

Ms Volkova, who was born in Kyiv but grew up in Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, described the mood of the people in the capital as “proud” and “determined”.

“I’m working with a war correspondent from France, who enlightens the situation in Kyiv from inside,” she told the PA news agency.

Ms Volkova described the mood of the people of Kyiv as “proud” and “determined”. (Maria Volkova/PA)

“We’ve met civilian guys who became members of territory defence parts and took a weapon for the first time in their lives (and) a family with three kids that are leaving Kyiv ‘for nowhere’.

“I spent a night in metro to see what’s going on there, went to the place where Ukrainian soldiers stopped an invasion… and followed a restaurant owner who makes free dinners for policemen and prepares Molotov cocktails instead of the alcohol cocktails.”

“I’m working with a war correspondent from France, who enlightens the situation in Kyiv from inside,” Maria Volkova said. (Maria Volkova/PA)
Maria Volkova has photographed Ukrainian soldiers in the capital city of Kyiv. (Maria Volkova/PA)

Her photographs show soldiers wearing camouflage trousers, jackets and helmets, carrying weapons and ammunition across rubble strewn streets.

While others show scenes of cars with smashed windows, makeshift road blocks occupied by territorial soldiers and a person holding a handful of bullets.

Photographs show smashed cars and rubble on the streets. (Maria Volkova/PA)

Recommended

Maria Volkova black and white photographs are shot on a Canon 60D. (Maria Volkova/PA)

The UN refugee agency says that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in