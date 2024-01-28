Kyle Walker apologises to wife after fathering children with model

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England defender Kyle Walker has apologised to his wife Annie Kilner after he fathered a second child with model Lauryn Goodman.

Walker, 33, already had three children with Kilner when in 2020 Goodman gave birth to their son.

The England international told The Sun newspaper the time had come to “own up” to his mistakes.

The only person to blame is me Kyle Walker

He and his wife Kilner are currently expecting their fourth child.

The Manchester City defender told The Sun: “What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility.

“I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt.

“The only person to blame is me. I have roles and responsibilities that I’m aware of and I’ve made stupid choices. But I need to own up to my mistakes — I owe it to everyone.”

Walker’s wife found out about his second child with Goodman when the model sent her a message on Instagram, according to the newspaper.

In 2020, the Manchester City footballer was forced to apologise after it was widely reported he held a party at his Cheshire home in violation of the nation’s lockdown measures.

The club promised that the 30-year-old would be subject to an “internal disciplinary procedure”.

“I reflect on, you know, my decision making,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live at the time. “It was bad decisions from me at an important time for the country and the world. I take full responsibility for that but I’m moving on now.”

Walker and Kilner are spending some time apart, The Sun reported.