What the papers say – September 23

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The Monday papers mostly cover the Chancellor’s upcoming speech to the Labour conference in Liverpool.

The Telegraph reports Rachel Reeves will warn Britain faces economic “ruin” unless public finances are stabilised.

The i says the Chancellor will promise a difficult Budget next month will help economic growth.

She will also hail Britain’s “immense” potential, according to The Times and Financial Times.

The Daily Express leads with union backlash to Labour’s plans to strip winter fuel payments from 10 million pensioners.

The Chancellor is set to promise action to tackle tax dodgers and claw back money from flawed Covid-era contracts, reports the Daily Mirror and The Guardian respectively.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner billed taxpayers for a photographer.

The Sun reports Strictly Come Dancing has recorded the lowest viewing figures for the first live show of a series since it began.

And the Daily Star carries Donald Trump’s comments that he would colonise Mars with Elon Musk if elected US president.