What the papers say – June 11

Here are the stories making headlines on Tuesday.

Rachel Vickers-Price
Tuesday 11 June 2024 00:51
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Politics dominates the front pages of Tuesday’s newspaper front pages.

The Daily Mirror and The Times lead on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to improve the health of children across the UK.

The Financial Times splashes on Labour’s refusal to abandon the capital gains tax.

Looking to the Conservative Party, the Daily Express and the i both say that Britain’s workers are in for a cut to national insurance under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Daily Telegraph writes that Mr Sunak will soon unveil tax breaks for landlords. He says reducing the fiscal burden for Britons and boosting homeownership is at the centre of his agenda.

The Guardian reports that certain figures in the Conservative Party are waiting to intervene if Mr Sunak’s manifesto fails to impress voters.

In other news, the Daily Mail writes that two 12-year-old boys have become the youngest to be convicted of murder since the 1993 Bulger killings.

The Metro reports that hospitals urgently need type O blood donations following last week’s cyber attack.

And the Daily Star leads on England landing in Germany for the Euros.

