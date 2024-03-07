Labour received highest ever amount of private donations last year

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Labour received its highest-ever yearly amount in private donations across 2023 in a major boost to Sir Keir Starmer’s election war chest.

While the party continued to receive funding from trade unions, the main lift came from individuals and companies – who gave more than £13 million in total.

The biggest backer overall was former Autoglass boss Gary Lubner, who gave £4.5 million, while the largest single donation of £3 million was provided by Lord David Sainsbury, the long-standing Labour supporter.

Lord Sainsbury was a major donor when the party was last in power, serving as a minister in Sir Tony Blair’s government.

He later cut off his support to the party as it shifted to the left under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, but returned to the fold in 2022.

Labour also accepted another £1 million from green energy industrialist Dale Vince’s Ecotricity firm in November, according to figures published by the Electoral Commission.

Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said: “Thanks to Keir Starmer’s leadership, last year was our best fundraising year ever.

“Labour will turn the page on 14 years of Tory failure with a plan to deliver the change Britain deserves.”

The second highest annual sum for private donations to the party was £10.8 million in 2005.

The rise in individual donations comes as Labour holds a sustained double-digit lead over the ruling Conservatives in opinion polls ahead of an election expected later this year.

But the Tories also had a successful fundraising year, including a £10 million bequest from the late Lord John Sainsbury – the cousin of Lord David Sainsbury and former boss of the family’s supermarket company.

The Electoral Commission figures show around £41 million in private cash donations flowed into the coffers of the central party after a challenging previous year.

The Conservatives had recorded an overall loss in 2022 amid a year of political turmoil which saw three different prime ministers enter Number 10.

Labour received around £19 million in cash donations to the central party overall, while the ruling party secured around £42 million.

The Liberal Democrats reported around £3 million and Reform UK £255,000 in total cash donations for the year.

Some £200,000 came to Reform from First Corporate Consultants Ltd, a company owned by prominent climate sceptic Terence Mordaunt, who previously donated to the Tories.

The party also accepted £10,000 from financier Crispin Odey in August 2023, around two months after misconduct allegations against him emerged, the figures confirm.