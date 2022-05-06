Local elections 2022: key results so far

Voters went to the polls on Thursday in 200 local authorities across Britain.

Around a third of councils declared results overnight, with the rest – including all authorities in Scotland and Wales – coming later on Friday.

Here are some of the key results so far:

– Westminster (Labour gain)

Westminster had been run by the Conservatives continuously since the council was created in 1964. Now it is in Labour hands – an outcome not predicted by many, but one that symbolises the slump in Tory support in the capital.

– Wandsworth (Lab gain)

Wandsworth is a long-standing Labour target in London and this year the party has finally won power from the Conservatives, who had been in control of the council since 1978 and had prided themselves on charging residents one of the lowest average levels of council tax in the country.

– Sunderland (Lab hold)

A poor performance by Labour might have seen the party lose overall control at Sunderland, a council it has run since 1973. But Labour kept its majority and lost just one seat, to the Liberal Democrats, who also gained a second seat from the Conservatives.

– Cumberland (Lab gain)

Labour has won a comfortable majority in the newly created authority of Cumberland, which covers the former districts of Allerdale, Carlisle and Copeland in Cumbria – all areas currently represented by Conservative MPs.

– Nuneaton & Bedworth (Conservative hold)

Labour saw its majority at Nuneaton & Bedworth disappear in 2018 and the party lost more councillors in 2021, with the Conservatives taking overall control. This year Labour has lost another seat to the Tories, in a part of the country that will be a key battleground at the next general election.

– Huntingdonshire (Con lose to no overall control)

The Conservatives have shed seats in all directions in Huntingdonshire, with the Liberal Democrats gaining three, Labour one, the Greens one and independents three. It means the Tories have lost overall control of the council, in a part of the country that used to be represented in the House of Commons by former Conservative prime minister John Major.

– Hull (Liberal Democrat gain)

The Liberal Democrats have clinched a wafer-thin majority in Hull, dislodging Labour who had run the council since 2011. The new line-up is 29 Lib Dems, 27 Labour and one independent – but no Conservatives.

– Derby

Labour hoped to close the gap on the Conservatives in Derby, where the council has been in no overall control since 2018. But while the party has made three gains, it is still behind the Tories who now have 18 seats, with Labour on 16, the Lib Dems eight, Reform six and independents three.

– Southampton (Lab gain)

This was another top Labour target and the party has won control back from the Conservatives, though it has a slim majority on the new council of just four seats.

– Bolton

Labour had hoped for signs of progress in Bolton, Greater Manchester, a council where they enjoyed a majority until 2019. But while the party has gained two seats this time, the Conservatives also made a gain and remain the largest party with 23 councillors, ahead of Labour’s 19, 13 independents and five Liberal Democrats.

– West Dunbartonshire (Lab gain)

The voting system used for local elections in Scotland means it is rare for one party to win an overall majority, but Labour has done it in West Dunbartonshire after making four gains, including two from the Conservatives.

– Dundee (SNP gain)

Dundee saw the SNP do just enough to secure overall control of the council, adding two seats to their tally to give them a majority of one over all other parties.

– Rossendale (Lab gain)

Two gains were enough for Labour to win a slim majority in Rossendale in Lancashire, after losing control of the council last year. The party now has 19 councillors, compared with 11 Tories, five independents and one Green.

– Worcester (Con lose to NOC)

Worcester has see-sawed since 2000 between having a Conservative majority and being in no overall control. The opposition parties were hoping to make gains this year and they have done just enough to leave the Tories without a majority, with one gain for Labour and two for the Greens.

– Barnet (Lab gain)

It is third time lucky for Labour in Barnet, which has been the party’s top London target in the last three local elections. The party failed narrowly to win control in 2014, while 2018 saw the council swing further towards the Conservatives. This time Labour has won a hefty majority of 19.

– Harrow (Con gain)

Losing control of the London borough of Harrow was part of Labour’s script, but it has happened and means the Conservatives – who are now in control – can say that not everything has gone badly for them in the capital.

– Tunbridge Wells (Con lose to NOC)

The Liberal Democrats are now the largest party in Tunbridge Wells, after the Conservatives again lost seats in various directions. There were four gains by the Lib Dems, three by Independents and two by Labour.

– Worthing (Lab gain)

Labour had no councillors five years ago in Worthing in West Sussex. Now it has a majority. The party won control on Thursday by making five gains from the Conservatives plus one from the Liberal Democrats.

– Somerset (Lib Dem gain)

Control of the brand new unitary authority in Somerset was expected to be a close battle between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats. In the event, the Lib Dems have won a comfortable victory, picking up 61 seats versus 36 for the Tories, plus five Labour, five Greens and three Independents.

– Woking (Lib Dem gain)

Further success for the Lib Dems in southern England has come in Woking in Surrey, where the party gained four seats to put it control of the council for the first time since a brief spell in the mid-1990s.