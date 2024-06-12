Opinion poll round-up on day 21 of the election campaign

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Four nationwide opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, along with a separate survey of voting intention in Scotland.

A poll by Savanta, carried out online from June 7-9 among 2,219 UK adults, gives Labour a lead of 19 percentage points over the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 44%, Conservative 25%, Reform 10%, Liberal Democrats 9%, Green 4%, SNP 3% and other parties 4%.

A poll by Survation, carried out by telephone from June 5-11 among 1,076 UK adults, puts Labour 18 points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 41%, Conservative 23%, Reform 12%, Lib Dems 10%, Green 6%, SNP 3% and other parties 4%.

A poll by Focaldata, carried out online from June 7-11 among 3,124 adults in Britain, gives Labour a lead of 18 percentage points.

The figures are Labour 42%, Conservative 24%, Reform 15%, Lib Dems 9%, Green 5%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

The most recent poll, carried out online by YouGov from June 10-11 among 1,611 adults in Britain, has Labour enjoying a 20-point lead.

The figures are Labour 38%, Conservative 18%, Reform 17%, Lib Dems 15%, Green 8%, SNP 2%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

An average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 12 puts Labour on 43%, 21 points ahead of the Conservatives on 22%, followed by Reform on 14%, the Lib Dems on 10% and the Greens on 5%.

Reform’s average is up two percentage points on the figure for the previous week while Labour and the Tories are down one point, with the averages for the seven days to June 5 being Labour 44%, Conservative 23%, Reform 12%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.

A separate poll by Ipsos of Westminster voting intention in Scotland, carried out by telephone from June 3-9 among 1,150 adults, puts both Labour and the SNP on 36%, the Conservatives on 13%, the Lib Dems on 5%, Reform on 4%, the Greens on 3% and other parties on 2%.