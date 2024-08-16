Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – August 16

Here are the stories making headlines on Friday.

Rachel Vickers-Price
Friday 16 August 2024 01:28
What the papers say – August 16 (PA)
What the papers say – August 16 (PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The economy takes centre stage amid a range of stories featuring on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mail and Daily Express both focus on the “growing economy” as they question the need for predicted tax rises.

The Times turns its focus on the new Labour Government, which has been accused of prioritising unions over pensioners with rail workers set to get above-inflation pay deals.

There are more pay claims on the front of The Daily Telegraph which says GPs are demanding an 11% increase.

The Daily Mirror front focuses on criminal charges in the wake of Friends star Matthew Perry’s death.

The Metro splashes on a woman’s £35,000 compensation payout after her rape case was dropped amid claims she could have had an episode of “sexsomnia”.

The Guardian splashes on A-level results and a claim the country is in a “two-tier system” based on geography.

The Financial Times writes about the scaling back of recession fears in the US.

Lastly, the Daily Star leads on one of Britain’s “most-haunted” dolls, with the toy’s owner claiming it hates men so much it keeps attacking them.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in