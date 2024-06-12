What the papers say – June 12

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The nation’s newspapers are dominated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative manifesto.

The Daily Mirror takes aim at Mr Sunak after he released his manifesto on Tuesday.

The Times relays words from Mr Sunak who said voting for Reform UK or the Liberal Democrats will put Labour in government for “a decade”.

The Daily Express focuses on the “Tory ambition” to deport 100,000 illegal migrants, while the Daily Mail says the Prime Minister told voters not to give Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer a “blank cheque”.

The Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times say Mr Sunak has promised £17 billion in tax cuts if he wins the General Election.

The Independent says the tax cut pledge is Mr Sunak’s “last gamble”, while The Guardian says the pledge has been condemned as “implausible”.

Care workers have been promised a new minimum wage of £12 an hour if Labour win the General Election on July 4, according to the i.

The Metro says Gary Glitter has been forced to pay £508,000 to one of his victims.

And the Daily Star says Wednesday has become the new Friday as young workers are opting to work from home on Thursday and Friday.