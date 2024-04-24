What the papers say – April 25

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour’s promise to take control of the rail network has taken the lead on Thursday, alongside a number of images of the bolting horses from the Household Cavalry.

The Daily Mirror, The Guardian, Metro and the i all focus on Labour’s vow to return the rail network to public ownership within five years if elected.

The Daily Telegraph splashes with Labour’s refusal to match the Conservative Party’s defence spend.

The Independent has run with a slightly different defence angle, as Rishi Sunak challenges the European Union to up spending to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Financial Times looks to international news, with a piece on Brussels and its dawn raid on a Chinese security supplier in a move that may stoke trade tensions.

The Times shifts its focus back to the UK, with a piece that claims underage drinking in England is among the worst in the world.

The Daily Express reports on a stabbing at a Welsh school.

The Sun opts for a piece on the death of Princess Beatrice’s ex-boyfriend, who appears to have died in drug-related circumstances.

And the Daily Star leads with an expert who reckons the full English breakfast may turn Britons into “insomniac zombies”.