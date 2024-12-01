Labour priority to build platform ‘on the left’ before speaking to other parties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Labour leader Ivana Bacik has said her party’s priority is to build a platform “on the left” before speaking to Fine Gael and Fianna Fail about going into government.

Ms Bacik, who held on to her 2021 by-election seat in Dublin Bay South, said she will speak to the Social Democrats and the Green Party first, but did not rule out going into government with the two bigger parties.

Last week, Ms Bacik described a push by Simon Harris to transfer votes to parties like Fianna Fail and Labour as “desperation”.

We want to offer people and communities the change that is so badly needed Ivana Bacik

The Dubliner appealed to the public to vote for “radical” change and “centre-left” parties.

Asked if her party would go into government with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, Ms Bacik said: “I have said consistently that we are serious about delivering change.

“We want to offer people and communities the change that is so badly needed and that is why we have said that after the election, when we know the shape of the next Dail, the first people we will speak to will be those other parties and groupings who share our centre-left vision and our values.

“We will speak first then to the Soc Dems, to the Green Party next week once we know the shape of the next Dail.

“Our first priority is to build that common platform on the left. We have seen significant gains for us in Labour and we will be coming back with a bigger parliamentary party.”

She added: “The first thing I will do is to speak to those parties and groupings who have a share our vision and our values.

“We had a really positive weekend and we are seeing a really strong and new generation of candidates coming forward, we are going to be coming back with an increase in number in our parliamentary party.

“I am so pleased to see that new generation carrying through that momentum we have in the locals and the European elections.

“We want to build on that and that common platform.”

She acknowledged the “difficult” experience of the Green Party over the last two days.

“It’s not easy to put yourself up for election. It takes courage and I want to acknowledge those, not just our own Labour candidates, but also Greens who lost their seats,” she added.