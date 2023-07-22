Labour heads into final day of policy forum looking to avoid unfunded pledges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Labour will head into the second day of its national policy forum facing reports of rows over its child benefit cap stance and on workers’ rights.

Sir Keir Starmer has warned the forum, which on Sunday will continue to consider ideas that could make it into the general election manifesto, the party cannot commit to unfunded spending pledges.

The leader has urged members, trade unions and other affiliated groups taking part in the talks in Nottingham not to “pile” Labour up with “baggage” that could stand in the way of it forming the next government.

There were several reports on Saturday a row had developed over workers’ rights, including over a push to set the national living wage at £15 per hour, a move said to be backed by Unison.

I’ve been absolutely clear that we won’t have any unfunded spending commitments Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

The Sunday Times said unions were likely to put forward an amendment designed to force a change of policy over the two-child limit to child benefit.

Sir Keir has said Labour will keep the cap, which was introduced by Tory former chancellor George Osborne during his austerity drive.

It prevents parents claiming Universal Credit for any third or subsequent child.

Campaigners say scrapping the cap would lift around 270,000 households with children out of poverty at an estimated cost of £1.4 billion in the first year.

The likes of Unison, the UK’s biggest trade union, the Fire Brigades Union, the Communication and Workers Union (CWU) and train drivers union Aslef are preparing to test the leadership’s resolve on the issue, according to The Sunday Times.

But Sir Keir seemed unmoved under questioning on Saturday.

He told broadcasters during a visit to Shefford, Bedfordshire, the priority for his premiership would be to fix a “broken economy” and “broken public services”.

“That is why I’ve been absolutely clear that we won’t have any unfunded spending commitments, so we proceed on that basis,” Sir Keir said.

“And that is why we’re not going to change our policy on the two-child benefit cap.”

It is expected senior figures will look to talk down any attempt to bring controversial matters to a vote at the forum on Sunday.

There is the possibility that some testing matters could be knocked-on for discussion at the party’s autumn conference in Liverpool but officials are keen to avoid a show of division at such a public forum.

The BBC reported there will be wording in the agreed policy documents at the Nottingham forum which will state that Labour’s fiscal rules are “non-negotiable”, giving shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves a get-out clause on any pledges she does not like.

Addressing the forum on Saturday, Sir Keir said the party needed to show “historic levels of effort, discipline and focus” ahead of a likely election next year.

“We’ve got to ask ourselves seriously – are our priorities the priorities of working people?” he said

“Or are they just baggage that shows them we don’t see the country through their eyes?”

He added: “‘Tough choices’ is not a soundbite. It is the day-to-day reality we will face if we win power – clearing up their (the Tories’) mess.”

Labour said it would not be commenting on the forum, saying it was a private meeting.