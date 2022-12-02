Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Newly elected MP says voters think it is ‘Labour’s turn’

The poll was triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Christian Matheson, who resigned after complaints of ‘serious sexual misconduct’ were upheld.

Eleanor Barlow
Friday 02 December 2022 03:15
The new MP for Chester has said voters sent a strong message that they think ‘it’s Labour’s turn’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
The new MP for Chester has said voters sent a strong message that they think ‘it’s Labour’s turn’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The new MP for Chester has said voters sent a strong message that they think “it’s Labour’s turn”.

Samantha Dixon, the former leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, won the seat in Thursday’s by-election, increasing the Labour majority in what was the first electoral test for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Speaking to media after the result, she said: “I think I have been in receipt of a very strong message from the voters of Chester that they want the Conservative cost-of-living crisis tackled immediately.

The Government which has wreaked havoc with our economy, destroyed our public services and betrayed the people who put their trust in them at the last general election

Samantha Dixon

“I don’t think they believe that the Conservatives have the answers, I think they think it’s Labour’s turn now.”

Recommended

She described the City of Chester as a “bellwether constituency” and said the result was “really, really encouraging”.

In a speech following the result, Ms Dixon described meeting a pensioner who answered her door “wrapped in blankets” and was worried about her heating bills.

She said: “People in Chester and across our country are really worried.

“Worried about losing their homes because they can’t afford the mortgage repayments or the rent, worried about whether they can put the heating on, worried about whether they can put food on the table for their families.

“This is the cost of 12 years of Conservative Government.

“The Government which has wreaked havoc with our economy, destroyed our public services and betrayed the people who put their trust in them at the last general election.”

She said voters had sent a “clear message” to the Government.

She added: “They have said unreservedly that Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives no longer have a mandate to govern.

“His Government has broken the promise that each generation should do better than the last.

“His Government has no ideas, no plan to address the big issues facing our country.

Recommended

“His Government is on borrowed time and people want to change.

“It’s time for a general election and it’s time for a Labour Government.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in