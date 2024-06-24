What the papers say – June 25

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby and more politics as the General Election campaign heats up dominate Tuesday’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror, the Daily Mail, and the Metro all run with an obsessed fan’s plan to “kidnap, rape and kill” the British television star.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies is urging the two major party leaders to come clean about tax rises, reports the i, as both the Tories and Labour refuse to rule out 10% rises.

On the topic of public funding, the Financial Times reports that the plans by both major parties to improve public services are “essentially unfunded”.

The Times splashes on conversion therapy, which is set to be banned by a Labour government should it come into power.

The Guardian leads on low wage growth, which “has pushed 900,000 children into poverty”, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph splashes on the Tory betting scandal with a headline that claims Scotland Yard “leaked names” of those involved.

Moving away from Westminster, the Daily Express reports that Princess Anne was taken to hospital following a “horse accident”.

Lastly, the Daily Star leads on Gary Lineker’s row with Harry Kane, with the football great laying blame on “the world’s best newspaper”, with the Star referring to itself.