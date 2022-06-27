Labour pushes for more careers guidance in schools

Labour has said pupils should receive face-to-face, professional careers guidance while at school.

Catherine Lough
Monday 27 June 2022 22:30
Labour has pledged to fix a ‘broken system’ when it comes to the careers advice pupils receive at school (PA)
Labour has pledged to fix a ‘broken system’ when it comes to the careers advice pupils receive at school (PA)
(PA Wire)

The Labour Party has pushed for more careers guidance for pupils, saying that “all too often” pupils are unaware of apprenticeship schemes while they are at school.

The party has pledged to fix a “broken system” when it comes to the careers advice pupils receive at school.

In a speech to the Association of Education and Learning Providers, Toby Perkins, Labour’s shadow minister for further education and skills, is expected to say that there is “uncertainty” over legislation in the Skills Bill, and that the Bill itself has been a “missed opportunity”.

He is expected to say that “it remains unclear” how independent training providers will be affected by Employer Representative Bodies and Local Skills Improvement Plans.

The aim of the bodies and skills improvement plans is for colleges to make sure their training courses align with local business needs.

Recommended

Pre-pandemic just a third of young people reported receiving careers advice from a trained adviser, and that is even lower among young people on free school meals and with special educational needs

Toby Perkins, Labour

Mr Perkins is expected to criticise a “contradictory approach” to skills from the Government, with a “hands-off” apprenticeship policy coupled with centralised powers for the secretary of state through the Bill.

He will pledge that Labour will make sure that all secondary school pupils receive face-to-face expert careers advice during their schooling alongside a minimum of two weeks of compulsory work experience.

“Pre-pandemic just a third of young people reported receiving careers advice from a trained adviser, and that is even lower among young people on free school meals and with special educational needs,” he will say.

“All too often, apprentices that I meet tell me that they weren’t told about apprenticeships at school.

“Many say that that they left school without engaging with employers and without knowing the opportunities on offer in their local community.”

Mr Perkins will also set out Labour’s plans to protect the “independence” of training providers.

“An incoming Labour government envisages a clear role for training providers and we would seek a collaborative approach, rather than pitting organisations against each other as has happened too often under the current system,” he will say.

Recommended

Sarah Hannafin, senior policy adviser for school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Good-quality careers education, information, advice and guidance (CEIAG) is important to all pupils in our schools. We have continually stressed that CEIAG should be appropriately resourced and of a high standard in order to support pupils to make the best choices and maximise their life chances.

“Despite support for careers education from school leaders, the current provision remains underfunded and therefore inconsistent. There is no specific funding for schools, nor any budget with which to provide impartial and independent CEIAG or work experience.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in