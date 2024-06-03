Jump to content

Opinion poll round-up on day 12 of the election campaign

Poll averages suggest Labour continues to enjoy a lead of around 20 points over the Conservatives.

Ian Jones
Monday 03 June 2024 12:18
The average opinion poll ratings for the main parties have barely moved since the start of the General Election campaign (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

One new opinion poll was published over the weekend, and it suggested Labour continues to enjoy a large lead over the Conservatives.

The survey by Opinium, carried out among 2,184 UK adults online from Wednesday May 29 to Friday May 31, gives Labour a lead of 20 percentage points.

The figures are Labour 45%, Conservative 25%, Reform 11%, Liberal Democrats 8%, Green 6%, SNP 3% and other parties 2%.

A simple average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 3 puts Labour on 45%, 22 percentage points ahead of the Conservatives on 23%, followed by Reform on 12%, the Lib Dems on 9% and the Greens on 6%.

These figures are broadly unchanged on the averages for the previous seven days to May 27, which were Labour 45%, Conservative 24%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 10% and Green 5%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservative 24%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Opinium, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.

