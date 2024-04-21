What the papers say – April 21

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The newspaper headlines on Sunday are dominated by the latest goings-on in the halls of Westminster.

The Mail on Sunday kicks off the Sunday headlines with a piece on the shadow secretary for housing, with Labour MP Angela Rayner’s home headaches making the front page.

The Sunday Express leads with a story on Rishi Sunak’s migrant plan, reporting that the Home Office is already preparing a passenger list for the first flights to Rwanda.

The Observer splashes with a shift in Labour tactics as the General Election inches closer, with the Opposition now targeting over-65s to boost polling.

The Sunday Telegraph splashes with a story on antisemitism and the Met, with Suella Braverman calling for the resignation of Metropolitan Police Chief Sir Mark Rowley after police in London threatened to arrest a Jewish man at a protest for Palestine.

Sunday People reports that eco activists from Just Stop Oil are threatening to rain on the parade of holidaymakers this summer, with airports on the hit list for protests.

Moving on to showbiz, the Sunday Mirror says Simon Cowell has vowed to mend the rift between himself, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, adding the three of them are “really good friends”.

And the Daily Star Sunday splashes with a nudist’s encounter with a seagull.