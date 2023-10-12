Man arrested after glitter thrown over Labour leader is bailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who was arrested after a protester disrupted Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at the Labour Party conference has been bailed.

The 28-year-old, from Surrey, was arrested on suspicion of assault, breach of the peace and causing public nuisance, Merseyside Police said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, a spokesman for the force said the man had been bailed pending further enquiries.

The protester was wearing a T-shirt linking him to a group called People Demand Democracy, which named him as Yaz Ashmawi.

The Labour leader had glitter thrown over him by the heckler who shouted “true democracy is citizen-led” as he started his speech.

Sir Keir pushed the activist away from the microphone with his right arm before security arrived.

The protester continued to shout “politics needs an update”, “we demand a people’s house”, “we are in crisis” and “our whole future is in jeopardy” as he was wrestled to the ground.

Sir Keir, who has repeatedly highlighted how he has shifted the party since Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, said “protest or power, this is why we changed our party”.

After removing his jacket, the Labour leader said “if he thinks that bothers me, he doesn’t know me”, before beginning his speech with glitter on the shoulders of his white shirt.