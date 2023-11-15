Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Labour frontbencher defies Starmer with pledge to back ceasefire in Commons

Naz Shah, shadow minister for crime reduction, broke ranks with her party leader on Wednesday.

Dominic McGrath
Wednesday 15 November 2023 16:29
Sir Keir Starmer is battling to avoid a damaging split in Labour as rebel MPs appear set to defy him to back calls for a ceasefire in Gaza (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer is battling to avoid a damaging split in Labour as rebel MPs appear set to defy him to back calls for a ceasefire in Gaza (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

A Labour frontbencher has defied Sir Keir Starmer with a pledge to back calls for a ceasefire in Gaza in a crunch Commons vote.

Naz Shah, shadow minister for crime reduction, broke ranks with her party leader as she confirmed plans to vote for an SNP amendment to the King’s Speech backing a ceasefire.

Labour frontbenchers are facing the sack if they back the amendment, as Sir Keir bids to avoid a damaging split in his parliamentary party.

Labour MPs have been ordered to abstain on the SNP move and have instead been told to back Sir Keir’s position calling for longer “humanitarian pauses” rather than a ceasefire.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said Parliament must “show moral leadership” and vote in favour of backing an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Labour frontbenchers who rebel to back a rival amendment would normally face the sack for breaking the party whip.

Ms Shah said a “humanitarian catastrophe” is taking place in Gaza as she backed calls for an “immediate ceasefire”.

She told the Commons: “I will be supporting the amendment which seeks an immediate ceasefire.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in