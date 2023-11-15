Labour frontbencher defies Starmer with pledge to back ceasefire in Commons

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Labour frontbencher has defied Sir Keir Starmer with a pledge to back calls for a ceasefire in Gaza in a crunch Commons vote.

Naz Shah, shadow minister for crime reduction, broke ranks with her party leader as she confirmed plans to vote for an SNP amendment to the King’s Speech backing a ceasefire.

Labour frontbenchers are facing the sack if they back the amendment, as Sir Keir bids to avoid a damaging split in his parliamentary party.

Labour MPs have been ordered to abstain on the SNP move and have instead been told to back Sir Keir’s position calling for longer “humanitarian pauses” rather than a ceasefire.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said Parliament must “show moral leadership” and vote in favour of backing an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Labour frontbenchers who rebel to back a rival amendment would normally face the sack for breaking the party whip.

Ms Shah said a “humanitarian catastrophe” is taking place in Gaza as she backed calls for an “immediate ceasefire”.

She told the Commons: “I will be supporting the amendment which seeks an immediate ceasefire.”