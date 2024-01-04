Allegations of antisemitism and transphobia against Rosie Duffield MP dropped

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour MP Rosie Duffield said she has been “completely exonerated” of allegations of antisemitism and transphobia.

The MP for Canterbury said the party’s National Executive Committee had dismissed the claims against her, adding “there was no case to answer, and nothing I had done had breached any Labour party rule”.

In November last year, the Sunday Times reported that Labour had launched an investigation after Ms Duffield liked a tweet by comedy writer Graham Linehan.

MS Duffield said she “strenuously denied” the allegations made against her.

Following the NEC’s decision, Ms Duffield said she expects to be announced as the Labour candidate for Canterbury in the general election “shortly”.

In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, the MP wrote: “The Labour Party placed me under investigation last year under allegation – which I strenuously denied – of antisemitism and transphobia.”

It continued: “Immediately before Christmas, I was informed that the existing allegations, which had been confirmed by the party to The Sunday Times, had been dismissed by the NEC: there was no case to answer, and nothing I had done had breached any Labour party rule.

“I was completely exonerated. That being the case I anticipate that I will be formerly confirmed as the Labour candidate for Canterbury shortly.”

She added: “Thank you again to everyone who has expressed support and solidarity in what has been a very difficult time. It has meant the world to me.”