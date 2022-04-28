Labour frontbencher ‘called MP secret weapon because men want to sleep with her’
The Labour Party said it would take any complaint ‘extremely seriously’.
A female MP has accused a member of Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet of making inappropriate comments by claiming she was a “secret weapon” because men want to sleep with her.
Labour said if a complaint was made about the issue it would be taken “extremely seriously”.
BBC Wales reported the MP was described as being a “rising star” of the party at an event.
She said that before she could reply, the shadow cabinet member had intervened to describe her as “a secret weapon” because “women want to be her friend” and men want to sleep with her.
“She is a vote winner.”
A Labour spokesman said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously.
“They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”
It is understood no complaint has been made, but the party would encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward.
Westminster has been rocked by claims about lewd behaviour, with an investigation into a Tory MP accused of watching pornography in the Commons chamber and dozens of MPs – including three Cabinet ministers – reportedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.